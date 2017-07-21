GoFundMe started for family who lost popsicle truck in fiery I-65 crash

A GoFundMe has been started for a local family who lost their Frios Gourmet Pop truck in a fiery wreck.
The account reads:
We all know the delicious Frios Gourmet Pops!!! Today Michael Weidenbach (the owner) was in a serious wreck while driving the Frios Pop Truck!! Thankfully Michael is safe but the Pop Truck is a total loss!! This truck was very special to Michael and his wife Lori!! I am a small business owner in Alabaster and we want to do our part and help raise as much as we can to help the Weidenbachs get a new Pop Truck!! ALL money raised will go to buying Frios a new Pop Truck (any extra will go towards equipping the truck)!!! Please help show the Weidenbachs our support and our never ending love for Frios!!