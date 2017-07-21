GoFundMe started for family who lost popsicle truck in fiery I-65 crash

A GoFundMe has been started for a local family who lost their Frios Gourmet Pop truck in a fiery wreck.

The account reads:

We all know the delicious Frios Gourmet Pops!!! Today Michael Weidenbach (the owner) was in a serious wreck while driving the Frios Pop Truck!! Thankfully Michael is safe but the Pop Truck is a total loss!! This truck was very special to Michael and his wife Lori!! I am a small business owner in Alabaster and we want to do our part and help raise as much as we can to help the Weidenbachs get a new Pop Truck!! ALL money raised will go to buying Frios a new Pop Truck (any extra will go towards equipping the truck)!!! Please help show the Weidenbachs our support and our never ending love for Frios!!

Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.