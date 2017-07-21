Rachel on the Road: Point Mallard Water Park

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT)–

Another one tank trip in the books! This week I went to Point Mallard Water Park for Rachel on the Road, and it did not disappoint.

There is a wave pool, lazy river, tables, chairs, covered areas, kid zones, water slides, food/drinks, and a beautiful view! The park is about an hour and twenty minutes from Birmingham in the town of Decatur.

Point Mallard offers a lot for people of any age. We met a six-year-old boy named Brendon that rode slide after slide! “It’s really fun,” Brendon told me. “It’s like a water slide. It goes down, and at the end you go down into a puddle.” Brendon’s mom, Kim, said they have had season passes since the boys were born.

For information on season passes and when they offer tickets at half price, click here!

Make sure to pack the sunscreen and bathing suit! You can’t pack food or drinks though. The park does not allow outside food. There are areas to picnic outside the park before you go in.

Don’t miss Rachel on the Road next Friday morning right here on CBS42!

To submit an idea of where Rachel should road trip to next, e-mail her at Rachel.Lundberg@wiat.com.