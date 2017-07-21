Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three Individuals have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County, according to a release from Deputy Commander Phil Sims with the Etowah County Sherriff’s Department.

On Tuesday, Sgt. Victor Payne and deputies Bobby Ridgeway and Shari Bellew with the Sherriff’s Office responded with U.S. Marshal’s Task Force Officer Brent Whisenant to a local business for the purpose of arresting Derrick Ward, 38, and Candie Callahan, 27, on felony drug warrants.

Ward, Callahan, and Alexis Grubbs, 19, all arrived at the business in a Kia Spectre, according to the Sherriff’s Department. Police took an inventory of the vehicle, and reportedly recovered 70 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, two handguns, drug paraphernalia and $2,048 in cash.

All three suspects have been charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd, according to the release. Ward was also charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, and reportedly has a previous conviction for manufacturing methamphetamine 2nd, in addition to being out on bond for unlawful possession of a controlled substance in Cherokee County.

All three suspects were taken into custody with no incident, according to the release, and are being held on $50,000 bond each in the Etowah County Detention Center.