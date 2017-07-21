Fatal wreck shuts down I-65 in Warrior

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews are working to clear the scene of a fatal crash that shut down traffic on Interstate 65 northbound at exit 281.

According to Trooper Daniel with ALEA, one person is confirmed dead and at least two vehicles were involved in the incident. Witnesses involved in the wreck tell CBS42 that at least one person is seriously injured.

Troopers are working a two-vehicle crash I65N mm281. There is one confirmed fatality. All NB lanes are blocked. #alastatetrooper — Ala Law Enforcement (@ALLAWENF) July 21, 2017

@RealTimeRachel has detours for your commute:

I-65 NB CLOSED: @ exit 281. People @ the scene say there is 1 fatality & 1 critically injured. #RealTimeTraffic42 pic.twitter.com/OHzGy7yhQz — Rachel Lundberg (@RealTimeRachel) July 21, 2017

CBS42 crews are working to gather more information from the scene. We will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.