Fatal wreck shuts down I-65 in Warrior

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — Crews are working to clear the scene of a fatal crash that shut down traffic on Interstate 65 northbound at exit 281.
According to Trooper Daniel with ALEA, one person is confirmed dead and at least two vehicles were involved in the incident. Witnesses involved in the wreck tell CBS42 that at least one person is seriously injured.
CBS42 crews are working to gather more information from the scene. We will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.