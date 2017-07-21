You can now buy fruit punch pickles at Walmart

CBS Local– A new addition to Walmart shelves this week is a product called Tropickles: fruit punch flavored pickles.

The company says that the idea came from recipes on Pinterest.

“The modern-day couple, the pickle and fruit punch met on social media (they bonded over recipes on Pinterest, to be exact); now, we are celebrating their union on Walmart store shelves,” Walmart said in a statement.

For those interested, it’s described as a “sweet and sour” combination, putting together two items common at summer cookouts.

A jar will cost you $2 if you’re interested in checking them out.