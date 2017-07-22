GBHS hosting dog adoption day, adoption special this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This weekend, your new best friend could be waiting for you at Remy’s Dog Park. The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is hosting a dog adoption day on Saturday, July 22nd.

GBHS will have the T.A.R.A. RV filled with adoptable dogs that can play int he off-leash area. If you plan to bring home your new furry friend today, make sure to bring any other two or four-legged friends with you to meet your potential new family member.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Remy’s Dog Park. You can find it at Red Mountain Park on Frankfurt Drive. More information can be found here.

GBHS is also hosting a summertime love adoption special on Saturday and Sunday. All pets six months and younger are $35 this weekend only. Pets come fully vetted and microchipped when you adopt them.

If you’d like to check out some of the adoptable pets available from GBHS, click here. To find out more about foster opportunities, click here. You can also keep up with GBHS online here and through social media here and here. The Humane Society is located at 300 Snow Drive, Birmingham.