HAMILTON, Ala (WIAT): A single vehicle crash near Carbon Hill claimed the life of a Georgia man on Saturday, per Johnathan Appling, Senior Trooper with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Eulas Horne, 60, of Columbus, GA was killed when his 1999 Freightliner left the road on I-22 near MM 46 around 2 A.M. Horne’s car struck a bridge causing the vehicle to catch fire. Horne was pronounced dead on scene.

No further information is available as this is an active ALEA investigation.