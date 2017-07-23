Growing Kings hosting first King of the Grill BBQ Competition August 26th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Growing Kings is cooking up something fun for a good cause. The organization is accepting applications from cook teams for its first bbq competition in Woodlawn.

The King of the Grill competition includes live entertainment, an interactive showcase of Growing Kings’ school-based mentoring program “Journey of a King” and free samples of some of Birmingham’s finest barbecue dishes. Around 20 teams will take part in the event.

The competition pairs up teams with a student in the Journey of a King program. The students act as cooking assistant to the teams, both professional and amateur. There are several categories where winners will be announced but only one will take home a special grand prize and the King of the Grill title.

Cook team registration is open until Friday, August 11th and there is limited availability. For more information on how to register a cook team or become an event sponsor, click here. Tickets are on sale now for the event which takes place Saturday, August 26th in Woodlawn. Ten dollar early bird tickets can be purchased here.

If you’d like to learn more about Growing Kings, click here. You can also follow the organization on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.