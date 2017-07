PELHAM, Ala (WIAT): One person is confirmed dead after drowning at Oak Mountain State Park on Sunday, per Kelly Ezell, Oak Mountain State Park Administrator.

The identity of the victim has not been released but officials are saying the victim was a male in his late 20’s.

A rescue call was made around 7 P.M. Pelham Police, Pelham Fire and Oak Mountain Park Officials responded but were not able to rescue to victim.

No further details have been released as this is an active investigation.