PIEDMONT, Ala. (WIAT)-The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double murder home invasion case.

The crime happened at 4:30am on Rabbittown Road in the Piedmont community. Sheriff Matthew Wade tells CBS 42 the victims were a grandfather and his grandson. They both were killed after an intruder broke into their home.

“We are trying to use every available resource we have to find out who committed this horrible act and bring them to justice for the family for closure” Wade said.

The Victims are identified as 73 year old Travis Frost and 23 year old Joshua Moody. The victim’s wife was also in the home during the crime, but she hid in the bedroom until deputies arrived. She was not injured.

Sheriff Wade says this is a big shock to this small quiet community.

“This is not something that happens all the time in Calhoun County, I don’t remember when we had out last homicide in rural Calhoun County, but it has been awhile. People enjoy living in the rural parts of our county. It is a great place to live, why this happened? I wish I could give you the answers. I would love to tell you I had someone in custody and could give you all that. But we are all hands on deck, everyone is out looking for whoever did this terrible crime”.

The Sheriff says the killer stole a vehicle from the home but the car has been recovered by police. One person is being questioned by investigators but has not been charged with a crime.