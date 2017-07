BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people have been confirmed as injured, with one suffering from life-threatening injuries, after a shooting in Birmingham, according to Lt. Edwards with Birmingham Police.

The reported shooting took place on the 500 block of 41st Place North in Tom Brown Village. At this time, there is no word on the events leading up to the shooting or a suspect.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.