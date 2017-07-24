Back to school events, school supply giveaways across Central AL

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2017-2018 school year, many cities and organizations are already solidifying plans for back to school events.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of events and giveaways scheduled across Central Alabama.

The Homewood Church of Christ is having a Backpack Block Party on Saturday, July 29th from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. noon. The first 1,700 children will receive free backpacks with school supplies. Other free services provided include vision and dental screenings.

Tuscaloosa Democrats are collecting supplies for Holt High School teachers throughout the month of July. Drop off supplies at the headquarters on Greensboro Avenue. Hours for drop-off are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

McDonald's will be participating in a backpack giveaway at several restaurant locations. The backpacks will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Students must be accompanied by a guardian or parent.

Find participating McDonald’s locations and dates below: Anniston: July 27th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Quintard Avenue Forestdale Boulevard: July 28th from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. on Forestdale Blvd Academy: July 28th from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Academy Drive Tarrant: July 28th from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Pinson Valley Parkway Lomb: July 29th from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Lomb Avenue Lakeshore: July 29th from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. on State Farm Parkway Gadsden Mall: July 29th from 10 a.m. – Noon on Rainbow Drive Warrior: August 2nd from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Cane Creek Road Childersburg: August 3rd from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on 1100 12th Avenue South Sylacauga: August 3rd from 10 a.m. – Noon on 701 West Ft. Williams Avenue Midfield: August 4th from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. on 11 Phillips Drive North: August 4th from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. on 3220 26th North Heritage: August 4th from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. on 801 Dennison Avenue Jasper: August 4th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on 600 U.S. Hwy 78 East Tuscaloosa: August 5th from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on 2502 12th Street and from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. on 4711 McFarland Boulevard East Cullman: August 5th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on 1425 2nd Avenue SW Hanceville: August 5th from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on 740 Main Street

Capstone Rural Health Center will host a Back2School Supplies Giveaway on Friday, August 4th from 9 a.m. until Noon at Parrish High School. There will also be a health fair, a Kids Activity Zone, and giveaways.

Back to School Bash Color Run and fundraiser will be held in Alabaster on August 11th at Veterans Park from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. This will benefit the cheerleading programs through Alabaster City Schools. There will be face-painting, balloon animals, and inflatables. The fun run for ages 10 and under will take place at 6 p.m. and the 5K will begin at 7 p.m.

Riverchase United Methodist Church is hosting a Back to School Health Fair and School supply giveaway on July 29th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The City of Bessemer is hosting the Back to School Blast on August 5th at Debardeleben Park from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free school supplies will be given away. There will also be food and live entertainment.

More Than Conquerors Faith Church is hosting the 22nd Annual R.E.S.P.E.C.T Back to School Rally on July 29th from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Kelly Ingram Park. There will be a parade, games and rides, and entertainment. There will also be giveaways for book bags, school supplies, and more.

We will continue to update this list as we learn of more events.