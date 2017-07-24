Back to school events, school supply giveaways across Central AL

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2017-2018 school year, many cities and organizations are already solidifying plans for back to school events.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of events and giveaways scheduled across Central Alabama.
- The Homewood Church of Christ is having a Backpack Block Party on Saturday, July 29th from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. noon. The first 1,700 children will receive free backpacks with school supplies. Other free services provided include vision and dental screenings.
- Tuscaloosa Democrats are collecting supplies for Holt High School teachers throughout the month of July. Drop off supplies at the headquarters on Greensboro Avenue. Hours for drop-off are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- McDonald’s will be participating in a backpack giveaway at several restaurant locations. The backpacks will be given away on a first come, first served basis. Students must be accompanied by a guardian or parent.
Find participating McDonald’s locations and dates below:
- Anniston: July 27th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Quintard Avenue
- Forestdale Boulevard: July 28th from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. on Forestdale Blvd
- Academy: July 28th from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Academy Drive
- Tarrant: July 28th from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Pinson Valley Parkway
- Lomb: July 29th from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Lomb Avenue
- Lakeshore: July 29th from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. on State Farm Parkway
- Gadsden Mall: July 29th from 10 a.m. – Noon on Rainbow Drive
- Warrior: August 2nd from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on Cane Creek Road
- Childersburg: August 3rd from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. on 1100 12th Avenue South
- Sylacauga: August 3rd from 10 a.m. – Noon on 701 West Ft. Williams Avenue
- Midfield: August 4th from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. on 11 Phillips Drive
- North: August 4th from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. on 3220 26th North
- Heritage: August 4th from 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. on 801 Dennison Avenue
- Jasper: August 4th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on 600 U.S. Hwy 78 East
- Tuscaloosa: August 5th from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on 2502 12th Street and from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. on 4711 McFarland Boulevard East
- Cullman: August 5th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on 1425 2nd Avenue SW
- Hanceville: August 5th from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. on 740 Main Street
- Capstone Rural Health Center will host a Back2School Supplies Giveaway on Friday, August 4th from 9 a.m. until Noon at Parrish High School. There will also be a health fair, a Kids Activity Zone, and giveaways.
- Back to School Bash Color Run and fundraiser will be held in Alabaster on August 11th at Veterans Park from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. This will benefit the cheerleading programs through Alabaster City Schools. There will be face-painting, balloon animals, and inflatables. The fun run for ages 10 and under will take place at 6 p.m. and the 5K will begin at 7 p.m.
- Riverchase United Methodist Church is hosting a Back to School Health Fair and School supply giveaway on July 29th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- The City of Bessemer is hosting the Back to School Blast on August 5th at Debardeleben Park from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free school supplies will be given away. There will also be food and live entertainment.
- More Than Conquerors Faith Church is hosting the 22nd Annual R.E.S.P.E.C.T Back to School Rally on July 29th from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Kelly Ingram Park. There will be a parade, games and rides, and entertainment. There will also be giveaways for book bags, school supplies, and more.
We will continue to update this list as we learn of more events.