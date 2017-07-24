Birmingham demolishes hundreds of abandoned homes, neighbors happy to see action

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham is working to tear down abandoned homes and blighted properties.

Since September of last year, the city has demolished 820 homes. The Mayor’s office tells CBS42 that’s the most ever in that amount of time.

Recently, many abandoned homes have been the target of arsonists. Neighbors living off of 18th Street in Ensley who spoke to CBS42 say not only that, these homes are attracting criminal activity and they want it to stop.

“No more abandoned houses, no more weeds growing up no more strangers walking around, creeping around at night you know I can see from one block over to the next it’s nice,” said Supreme Born.

The Land Bank Authority of Birmingham is a program helping people take back their neighborhoods, reduce blight and take back vacant lots.

There are about 10,000 eligible properties in the program right now. John Colon, the director of community development says removing blighted properties improves the overall housing market.

“Blighted properties are a product of failing markets so when you have so many in an area you have a higher surplus than you do in demand for them that really suppresses property value,” said Colon.

Colon says the city’s efforts to remove this properties could benefit the cities neighborhoods.

“What happens when property values improve is the private sector now tries to step in and it becomes more attractive for investments and that’s what we’re seeing in neighborhoods across the city. We’re seeing it in Avondale, we’re seeing it in Woodlawn, we’re seeing it in Norwood, we’re seeing it out West,” said Colon.

For more information about the Land Bank Authority of Birmingham click here.