BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a crash on the interstate in which an 18-wheeler has gotten on top of an SUV, according to the department.

The crash took place on I-65 Southbound at 16th Street South. According to BFR, there is an extrication underway and two heavy rescues are on the scene.

At this time, the department is diverting traffic away from the crash area.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.