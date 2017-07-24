Birmingham PD working homicide investigation after finding man shot to death

By Published:
Courtesy: Shutterstock

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call of a person shot in the 2300 block of 17th Street West just before 2 a.m. Officers arrived to find 33-year-old Christopher Perry on the floor with a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the location and pronounced Perry dead at the scene.

Investigators say multiple people were at the location drinking alcohol and doing drugs. Police do not know what led to the victim being shot. There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 254-7777.

 

