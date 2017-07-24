Birmingham summer tourism numbers on the rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham’s tourism numbers have very been strong this summer as thousands of people visit the Magic City.

The Greater Convention and Visitors Bureau says tourism numbers for June were up 15 percent from last year.

Events like the Sloss Fest, the Senior Games, and the Jazz Fest brought in tens of thousands of people to Birmingham in June. The Civil Rights Institute and 16th Street Baptist Church also attract tourists.

The GBCVB says many of the people visiting the area are part of family reunions. One family reunion group touring the Birmingham Civil RIghts Institute had people coming from states like California and Indiana.

“The first thing I thought as we pulled up and parked is when I saw the church and saw the statue of the girls, it brought to life the history in the state for our African American heritage,” said tourist Patricia Isabel. “Just made me feel like it all came rushing back to me at one time.”

The Greater Convention and Visitors Bureau base their tourism statistics on hotel occupancy.