Child indirectly struck by lightning in Vestavia Hills, officials say

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders are on the scene of a child possibly struck indirectly by lightning at Lambert Cove in the Liberty Park community, officials tell CBS 42.

According to Capt. Bryan Gilham with Vestavia PD, they don’t think the child was directly struck by lightning. He has been transported to the hospital.

The NWS says there are several ways people can be struck by lightning. Click here to learn more.

CBS 42 Meteorologist Nate Harrington says there was a thunderstorm just north of Liberty Park during the time the call came in reporting the lightning strike. CBS 42 spoke to the homeowner where the boy was struck. She tells us three boys between the ages of 10 and 12 were fishing on a rock patior in the backyard of the house. She explained they aren’t related to her but were just in the backyard. She told us she heard a loud clap of thunder and then the 11-year-old boy was struck.

CBS 42 has a crew on the scene. Stay with us as we work to learn more.