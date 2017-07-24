First lightning-related death in AL in 2017, overall numbers down

Over the weekend, 34-year-old Toby Burrow of Valley, AL became the first person to die in the state due to a lightning strike. The details of the story can be found here. This time of year, lightning-related fatalities spike around the country, due to the increased frequency of thunderstorms and because more people are outside during the summer months. In fact, all of the lightning deaths in the U.S. this year have occurred in the last three months (May, June, July).

One encouraging trend has occurred this year, however. Overall lightning-related deaths around the country are down sharply from previous years. The number for this year, so far, sits at only seven. Here is a list of the last five years and how many lightning-related deaths were reported as of July 23rd of that year:

2016 – 20 deaths

2015 – 22 deaths

2014 – 15 deaths

2013 – 14 deaths

2012 – 17 deaths

This is an encouraging trend as more people are hopefully being educated about the dangers of lightning and how quickly conditions can change, putting you and your family in danger. There really is no safe place outside when thunderstorms threaten. So, we like to use the phrase “When thunder roars, go indoors.” Too many people wait too long to seek shelter when storms start to move in. The best rule of thumb to remember, if you can hear thunder, you are likely within striking distance of lightning. For a complete list of lightning safety information, head to the National Weather Service Lightning Safety page.