Inmate’s death sparks investigation after he was found dead in his cell

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating an inmate’s death at the St. Clair Correctional Facility, according to a release issued by the department.

Correctional officers found 33-year-old Joseph Michael Wood unresponsive in his cell around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday. A nurse was called to treat Wood but stated he was already deceased.

According to prison officials, there were no visible stab wounds on the body. The cause of death will be determined by the county coroner.

Wood was serving a life-sentence for his 2011 conviction of 1st-degree robbery in Houston County. Wood’s cellmate is being questioned.

Officials placed the facility on lockdown while they investigate.