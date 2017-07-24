Interview with Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat candidate Doug Jones (D)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Senate race has a crowded field on both sides.

On August 15, nine Republicans and seven Democrats will face off in a special Senate election. As your 2017 local election headquarters, we are working to bring you interviews with the leading candidates on both sides of the aisle.

Our first interview is with former U.S. attorney Doug Jones (D). Click here to visit Jones’ election website.

We asked Jones a series of questions that we will ask each candidate that comes to interview at CBS42, covering issues such as healthcare, border security and immigration, terrorism and homeland security, the economy and more. Watch Art Franklin’s full interview with Jones in the video above.

Do you have a question you want us to ask the candidates? Send us a message on Facebook.