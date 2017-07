BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for 2-year-old Marquavis Deshawn Threat near Crestwood Blvd.

Officials arrived at a house where a family gathering occurred. According to family members on the scene, the missing child’s twin brother told police his twin was in the swimming pool. Police have searched the pool and did not find Threat.

Authorities are currently searching the neighborhood for the child.

If you have any information on Threat’s whereabouts, please call the police.