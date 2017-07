MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson is scheduled to fly to Miami on Sunday, July 30th to meet with the Carnival Executives.

He plans to start negotiating an extension on the cruise-line contract for Mobile. The meeting will take place on Monday July 31st.

Carnival Cruise started sailing out of Mobile on November 9th 2016 after leaving for 4 years. The Carnival contract ends on November, 27 2017.