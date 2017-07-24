Mom Monday: Neighborhood camp Tinkergarten

Parents, are you looking for a few more things for those kids to do this summer? Here is a local group, helping kids learn while burning off a little energy too. Let me introduce you to Tinkergarten: a neighborhood camp where the rules include exploring, learning, and sometimes getting a little dirty.

Katheryn Jones, local Tinkergarten leader describes it as a “nature based play group where we meet together once a week for 8 weeks where we play in nature…with mud, and bubbles–with anything that gets us dirty and interacting with the earth that’s around us.” And rain doesn’t dampen the fun either.

This can be an alternative to more structured indoor activities, especially if you have younger ones looking for a little more space to run free.

Local mom, Lauren, says her twins “absolutely love it! They are 21-month-old twins and they love the freedom. And it’s not a very structured activity. They love that. A lot of story times we go to, they have them sit on a square, but that’s just not where they are developmentally. So this is totally child led.”

She says she likes that “it’s simple things that you and I probably did as kids that we just don’t do today, it’s you know. It’s playing something in the mud puddles. It kind of just forces me to take the time out to do that.”

And these classes are geared toward younger children–generally third grade and under.

For more information on where these camps are happening, please be sure to check out their website https://tinkergarten.com/