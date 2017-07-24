New technology makes it easier for Black Warrior Riverkeeper to monitor Tuscaloosa water pollution

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The mission of the Black Warrior Riverkeeper making sure that Tuscaloosa’s big river stays clean.

Now some new technology is helping the non-profit agency do the job a bit easier. Charles Scribner, the Riverkeeper executive director, says the organization purchased a digital hand held pollution monitoring device that samples for a wide range of pollutants.

For the past 15 years, the Black Warrior Riverkeeper has been testing water quality for pollution problems. The river watershed covers 6,276 square miles in Alabama.

“But now with this new sampling device, we are going to be able to test the overall quality of the river at eight spots throughout our 17-county patrol area,” Scribner said. “And we will be able to tell over time is the river, on the whole, getting cleaner or dirtier.”

Riverkeeper workers can use the new equipment by dipping it into the water and get immediate results.