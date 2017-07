PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A water main break is impacting neighborhoods in Pelham.

According to Pelham Police, the water main break is impacting pipe feeds in several areas including Hwy 11, Hwy 33, Hwy 35, Hwy 68, Hwy 52 and some of Weatherly.

The water department is on the scene now, working to repair the broken line. They will work non-stop until it is fixed.