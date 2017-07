PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pelham police posted on social media Monday about a convicted sex offender who has not registered.

According to their Facebook page, they have confirmed that convicted sex offender Michael Devin Terry is living in Pelham and failed to register, as required by the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Act.

The police say Terry may also be working in Pelham.

If you have information or see him, please contact Pelham PD at (205) 620-6550.