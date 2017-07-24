Police investigating fatal shooting outside of gas station in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are searching for suspects after a fatal shooting outside of a convenience store, according to Deputy Chief Mike Roper.

Around 8:30 p.m., a man was reportedly shot and killed outside of the Stop & Go Convenience Store on the 2800 block of Dartmouth Ave. According to Roper, an argument between two men eventually escalated into the shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a deceased victim in his 30’s.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Bessemer Police at (205) 425-2411.