Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Jemison

JEMISON, Ala. (WIAT) — Jemison Police have taken a suspect into custody after a fatal shooting that reportedly occurred between two people riding together in a car, according to a release from the department.

The department received a call of a shooting at the Chevron off of I-65 Exit 219 around 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Officers arrived at the scene and identified a 32-year-old woman as a suspect before taking her into custody.

Police allegedly recovered a small caliber handgun from the suspect, according to the release. Upon inspection, police found the victim, a 22-year-old woman, dead inside a vehicle at the gas station.

The suspect and victim were both from South Alabama and were traveling together, according to police. At this time, police are still determining a motive for the shooting.

The suspect has been charged with 1st-degree Murder.