Alabama Splash Adventure named one of the best theme park deals in the country

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A local theme park has been chosen by MSN as one of the best theme park deals in all 50 states!

It’s no secret the CBS 42 family enjoys Alabama Splash Adventure (watch our producer Mark take on a day at the park here).

The park, located a few miles west of Birmingham, has been owned and operated by Dan Koch and his mom Pat–affectionately known as “The General”–for five seasons. Over the past four years, the Koch family has added nine amusement attractions, restored the famous Rampage wooden roller coaster (my first roller coaster ever, waaaaay back in the 6th grade!) and upped their game by offering free parking, drinks, sunscreen, lifejackets, inner tubes and Wi-FI. With all those freebies, we’re not surprised they were named the best deal!

If you want to take part in the fun, you can usually find The General at the park every day from open to close, greeting guests, cleaning up the park and maybe even making funnel cakes! Speaking of cake, her birthday is right around the corner–she turns 86 in August.

Alabama Splash Adventure’s last day to be open this season is Labor Day, so the clock is ticking!

For more information on tickets, season passes and group outings call 205-481-4750 or visit www.alabamasplash.com