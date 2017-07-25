Company uses technology to memorialize deceased loved ones

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Etowah County woman has created a company that uses technology to celebrate the lives of departed loved ones.

The business is called More-Than-A-Dash.com and was founded by Callie Lowe. The company will put a plate on the tombstone of your loved one that has QR codes. These personal QR codes are simply scanned by using a barcode app on your smart phone and they link to a memorial page of your loved one.

Once the QR code is scanned, you will see the memorial page on Facebook or YouTube, which is created and controlled by the family. On the page, the family can post pictures and videos to remember their loved one.

Lowe started the company after losing several family members. She said it’s all about sharing the story of those you care about.

“This makes it’s easier to know who this person is, what happened to them, who their family was, and what they meant to the world,” said Lowe.

Brandy Hamlin lost her son, Hunter, in a car crash in December. Hunter attended Glencoe High School. A friend bought Brandy a plate for Hunter’s tombstone to remember her son.

“We are doing a candle light service for his birthday on Wednesday night at his grave,” Hamlin said. “I can go to this memory page and I can add pictures. […] It’s a continuous thing, It’s not just right now and his past.”

The plates will come in silver or gold.

To learn more about the company click the link below, visit More-Than-A-Dash.com.