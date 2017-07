BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The death of 2-year-old Marquavis Deshawn Threatt has been ruled an accidental drowning by the coroner’s office, Birmingham Police tell CBS 42.

“We do not believe there was any willful intent to harm the child. This incident was a horrible accident,” Birmingham PD Lt. Sean Edwards said Tuesday.

