Family searching for closure after double murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in their home in southwest Birmingham early Tuesday morning.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Tyrone Allen and his girlfriend 25-year-old Tiara Myers. Police say the couple had been shot, and their home on Balsam Avenue Southwest had been set on fire. Tommy Allen, Tyrone’s uncle, told CBS42 News that his heart is broken.

“My heart is really broke right now, I am broken,” Tommy Allen said. “They were two young people, to be gone too soon. And our family just can’t deal with this right now” Allen said.

Myers and Allen have been dating since high school. Family members say they don’t know anyone who would want to hurt the young couple.

“My nephew was a good person, he and his girlfriend were good loving people and they loved their family,” Allen said. “My nephew was an excellent person who didn’t bother anybody if you would have asked him for anything he would give it to you. They were loving people.”

Investigators have ruled the house fire an arson. Police say after the crime at the home, a second fire involving a car was reported in the 3800 block of Felix Avenue. The vehicle that was set on fire was registered to one of the victims.

Allen wants whoever murdered his nephew and his girlfriend punished.

“I wish they would catch them because it is sad,” Allen said. “They didn’t have to set the house on fire, they didn’t have to kill nobody.”

The couple leaves behind two children ages three and five. They were not home when the shooting happened.