Good Samaritan speaks out after helping to rescue young boy from crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The crash backed up traffic for miles…putting travel on hold for hours. One driver who witnessed the crash jumped out of his car to help the only surviving victim escape.

Jimmy Parrish, the Good Samaritan who saved the child from last night’s wreck, is blaming construction and a lack of warning signs for a fatal crash that killed 2 parents and toddler.

“You couldn’t tell, by time we got up under that underpass, everybody slammed on brakes, all lanes, not just a few lanes,” Parrish said. “There is no way that truck could have avoided it.”

Parrish was coming from work when the crash happened, driving right behind one of the 18 wheelers. His position, unfortunately, gave him a front row seat to a mother’s last moments.

“She wasn’t saying anything she was just trying to get the door open and kicking the door open,” Parrish said.

Parrish’s quickly turned his attention to saving a child that was trapped inside the wreckage.

“I didn’t see the child at first, and after we knew it was a child in there we started trying to get the child out,” Parrish said. “She helped get the child out.”

A day after the life altering encounter Parrish told CBS42 News that this young boy who survived needs all the love he can get after losing his entire family

“The family needs to be there, now I went home to my son and he was like ‘Ok daddy’, and I’m like ‘Give me another hug’,” Parrish said. “It’s going to be hard, but I’m sure his family is going to be right there with him, and I’m pretty sure the community is going to step up and be with the family.”

Officials have yet to release the identities of that set of parents and toddler who passed away.

As for that young boy that Parrish helped save – he remains at Children’s of Alabama tonight in stable condition.