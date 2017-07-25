Hoover city leaders seek help with pedestrian and bicycle plan

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover city leaders would like to hear from the public about how to make the city more walkable.

Crossing busy streets in Hoover can be a little challenging.

The city will host the first of two planned meeting to talk about some possible solutions.

City leaders hope Tuesday night’s meeting can shed some light on areas that need to become more bicycle and pedestrian friendly.

People will be able to look at a map of the city, give input on what sorts of trails or sidewalks could be added to the city.

“Absolutely part of our strategy is to create a more connected walkable, bikable Hoover and so we need to know where citizens would like to be able to go and the routes that they would like to see throughout the city so we can plan accordingly,” said Allan Rice, the city administrator.

The owner of Bike Link of Hoover already has some ideas on how to improve the roads for bike riders.

“I think a lot can be improved, I think having shoulders on the road would be a big deal multi use lanes could be an outstanding idea, a green-way down by the Cahaba coming out of the new sports complex, I think would be a big bonus,” said Joe Wenning, owner of Bike Link of Hoover.

The first meeting is Monday night at Heatherwood Hills Country Club at 5:30 p.m. The second meeting is July 27th at the Hoover Met Banquet Room at 5:30 p.m.