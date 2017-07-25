Police working homicide investigation after finding 2 bodies in burning house

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are conducting a homicide investigation after finding two bodies inside a burning house early Tuesday morning.

Birmingham Fire responded to a call of a house fire in the 3200 block of Balsam Avenue SW shortly after 4 a.m. According to Sgt. Shelton, the bodies of a male and a female appearing to suffer gunshot wounds were discovered upon arrival.

Officials believe children do live in the house, but they were not home at the time of the fire.

Police are working to notify families. There are no suspects at this time.

WIAT will continue to bring you updates as more information becomes available.

