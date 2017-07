SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman suspected of theft.

According to a Facebook post from the SCSO, the pictured woman allegedly used a stolen credit card at a business on Highway 280. The card, along with a purse, was stolen from a church in Shelby County.

If you recognize this woman, you are asked to contact investigator Adam Mitchell at 205-670-6045 or you can leave an anonymous tip at shelbyso.com.