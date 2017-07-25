Start dates for the 2017-2018 school year for school systems across Central AL

We’ve compiled a list of start dates for schools systems across Central Alabama. You can find the start date for your child’s school system below:
August 7th:
Greene County
Bessemer City Schools
Calhoun County
Pickens County
August 8th:
Shelby County
Tuscaloosa County
Tuscaloosa City
Anniston City
Pell City
Tarrant City
Clay County
Sylacauga City Schools
Hale County Schools
Talladega County
August 9th:
Bibb County
Alabaster City Schools
Hoover City Schools
Etowah County
Gadsden City
Talladega City
Cullman County
Cullman City
St. Clair County
Blount County
Cherokee County
Chilton County
Fayette County
Homewood City
Jacksonville City
Trussville City
August 10th:
Birmingham City
Jefferson County
Pelham City
Vestavia Hills
Leeds City
Oneonta City
Midfield City
Fairfield City
August 14th:
Walker County
Demopolis City
August 15th:
Jasper City Schools