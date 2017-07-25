Start dates for the 2017-2018 school year for school systems across Central AL

We’ve compiled a list of start dates for schools systems across Central Alabama. You can find the start date for your child’s school system below:

August 7th:

Greene County

Bessemer City Schools

Calhoun County

Pickens County

August 8th:

Shelby County

Tuscaloosa County

Tuscaloosa City

Anniston City

Pell City

Tarrant City

Clay County

Sylacauga City Schools

Hale County Schools

Talladega County

August 9th:

Bibb County

Alabaster City Schools

Hoover City Schools

Etowah County

Gadsden City

Talladega City

Cullman County

Cullman City

St. Clair County

Blount County

Cherokee County

Chilton County

Fayette County

Homewood City

Jacksonville City

Trussville City

August 10th:

Birmingham City

Jefferson County

Pelham City

Vestavia Hills

Leeds City

Oneonta City

Midfield City

Fairfield City

August 14th:

Walker County

Demopolis City

August 15th:

Jasper City Schools