Troopers want you to recognize human trafficking

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Troopers say human smuggling and trafficking are more prevalent crimes than most people want to admit, but they say an observant citizen can be the difference if they can recognize the signs.

If you suspect you’ve come across human trafficking, don’t hesitate to call your local law enforcement. You can also report it by calling the national hotline at 1-866-347-2423.

An observant citizen in Texas made the call to police that uncovered human smuggling activities in San Antonio Monday.

“When we think about something like that — people sneaking across the border or trafficking — we might think of states like Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, places like that, but it’s happening here in Alabama just as well,” said Alabama State Trooper Johnathan Appling outside his office in Jasper, Alabama.

Appling said citizen reports are the way many cases are discovered.

“It’s been uncovered because of a third party who has seen something suspicious and reported it,” said Appling.

He said smuggled people often end up victims of trafficking crimes. They may be forced into prostitution or unpaid labor.

“Smuggling involves movement and it’s normally through consent … Although they’re closely related, the trafficking involves force or coercion or fraud,” he explained.

Pelham Police Investigator Brad Jordan said it’s not just immigrants that become victims of human trafficking. Young people who are legal residents are often targeted online and hear the same promises of a better life.

“Promises of money and travel and freedom and all the things that a young person would want in life,” said Jordan.

But it’s a trap. Alexa James works directly with child victims of human trafficking.

“It’s happening in our state, it’s happening right here in our communities. And we don’t want people to be fearful, but knowledge is power,” said James.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trooper Appling says no two situations are the same, but victims of human trafficking are being denied personal freedom. They may appear to be closely controlled or watched by another person. They may not have access to their driver’s license or other personal items and information because it’s being held by someone else.

Alexa James said to protect your children, stay involved in their lives. Talk to them, meet the people they’re spending time with and keep an eye on their online and social media activity.

Visit the DHS Blue Campaign website to learn more about human trafficking.

Visit the Blanket Fort Hope website to learn more about how they’re helping child trafficking victims.