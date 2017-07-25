Tuscaloosa City Council votes “yes” on Springbrook rezoning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa City Council voted to approve a rezoning request submitted by Springbrook Developments LLC, after at least 2 years of contentious public debate on the matter.

The council voted in a 3-3 tie, with Councilman Kip Tyner absent from the meeting. Mayor Walt Maddox cast the tie breaking vote to affirm the resolution that now puts in motion the rezoning of the Springbrook neighborhood from residential business residential.

“He was talking about Springbrook as though it was on the verge of disappearing now,” said Susie Smith, a Springbrook resident who strongly opposed this decision. “That is not the case. It is a vibrant, useful, productive neighborhood for the people who live there.”

The developer, Richard Henry, added “We’re excited that we got the approval tonight, we’re excited that the council did move towards the best interests of the city that is ultimately a revitalization of this neighborhood and area.”

The City Council maintains some oversight on this particular type of rezoning. The developers will have to appear again before the council in the coming months.