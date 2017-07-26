3 victims killed in Monday’s I-65 S crash with 18 wheelers identified as Birmingham residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The three victims killed in a terrible wreck on I-65 S Monday night involving two 18-wheelers and an SUV have been identified.

The Jefferson County coroner says 22-year-old Taporsha Marshae Cadwell, her 1-year-old son Mason Anthony Caldwell and 26-year-old Robert Leon Moore III, all of Birmingham, were all fatally injured in the crash. Another child was pulled from the wreckage and taken to Children’s of Alabama.

RELATED: Parents and toddler perish in I-65 crash, juvenile hospitalized