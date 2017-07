MAPLESVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — An 83-year-old man has been missing since Tuesday from Maplesville, a Facebook post from the Chilton County Sheriff says.

William “Bill” Moody Spencer went missing Tuesday. He drives a white 2000 F-150, tag number 14BF212. He has Dementia.

If you see Mr. Spencer, please contact the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office communications center at 205-755-1120. Maplesville PD is primary on the case.