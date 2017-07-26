Alabama girl, 3, recovering after attack by neighbor’s pig

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Amber White’s children had been playing outside when her sons came scrambling to her for help, saying her 3-year-old daughter was being attacked by a pig.

“I came running out,” White said. “The pig had her arm in his mouth. She was on the ground. It was shaking. I ran over there and was kicking the pig, pushing the pig. It finally let go.”

White’s daughter, Bella, was badly injured in the attack Monday. The girl’s mother says she removed her shirt to find bite marks and “blood everywhere.” News outlets reported that White said some wounds were so deep she could see exposed bone.

Bella was airlifted from her home in Lauderdale County to a hospital in Huntsville, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) away. Doctors gave the girl received more than two dozen stitches before she was released. White said Bella still needs to see an orthopedic specialist to determine whether she needs surgery or may have suffered long-term nerve damage.

White said the pig belongs to a neighbor. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told al.com his office took an incident report, but no charges were immediately filed.

Sheriff’s deputies took the pig to the Florence-Lauderdale Animal Shelter. WHNT-TV reported animal control officers said the pig would be euthanized as well as tested for rabies and other diseases.

“I am kind of relieved,” White said. “I wish it could have turned out differently for the pig, but at least it can’t hurt anybody else.”