SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A child is suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Sarge Drive. According to Major Ken Burchfield, a child found a firearm in the home when they accidentally fired the weapon. Burchfield says the child’s injury to the hand is minor.

WIAT is working to gather more details and will provide updates as more information becomes available.