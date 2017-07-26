Christian leaders help people cope with Birmingham’s recent tragedies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A recent wave of tragedies in the Birmingham area has left some children dealing with the loss of their parents or loved ones.

A little over 24 hours has passed since two kids were being told that their parents were found dead in a house fire in Birmingham. Those kids will now have to find a way to navigate through their lives without their mom and dad.

Hours before that, a family including a toddler were killed in a crash on I-65.

Images of 2-year-old Marquavis Threatt was flashed all over the news just hours prior to the crash. Threatt drowned in a pool during a family’s wedding reception.

This is a lot to swallow for all of these families which is why Camp I Believe is so important.

“This bereavement camp is just a way for them to be a kid have fun but in that process they’re learning how top open up to other children or adults just to let them know I’m feeling this way is there someone that can help,” said Melissa Ethridge with Kindred Hospice.

Camp I Believe is sponsored through Kindred Hospice. It’s for kids ages 7-14 who have lost a loved one. The camp starts this Friday.

For More information about Camp I Believe, click here.

Religious counselors are now urging the community to stand strong in faith in light of the recent tragic crimes.

“You have a right to even have questions but at the end of the day they have those questions in faith and knowing the ability that the God that they serve because without it as you can see it’s getting worse and things are happening and you have to have some sort of anchor,” said Dwayne Thompson.

The tragic events in our area over the last month or so will forever impact the families involved, they’ll also weigh heavy on religious counselors consoling families during these hard times.

“We’re always around, you know we’re always consoling but I have people that I talk to, I have people who I pray with and who pray for me and who help lead and guide me and keep me strong or give me an encouraging word because we’re human,” said Thompson.

Thompson says talking about how you’re feeling is important when figuring out how to cope with tragedy.