Community shocked after reported Tuscaloosa murder-suicide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa are investigating a murder suicide after finding a 42-year-old man and his 71-year-old mother dead in their house’s driveway.

Tuscaloosa Police discovered two bodies around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night at a home in the 5400 block of Bluegrass Parkway in the Lexington Downs subdivision. Neighbor Bob Collins says the murder is very disturbing.

“Well it’s a tragedy, and unexpected in this neighborhood and we are all shocked that it did happen,” Collins said.

Investigators believe the man shot and killed his mother then turned the gun on himself. The violent crime has stunned and upset some residents like Sam Lipscomb, a University of Alabama student.

“It is really shocking. I wouldn’t expect anybody from this neighborhood to do that,” Lipscomb said. “Everyone is always friendly in this neighborhood at least that I have seen so it is pretty shocking.”

The Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit is investigating the case. The names of the woman and her son have not been released. Collins knew the family and claims he always felt something was strange.

“[They were] not very social, when they did approach you the fella would talk very unusual,” Collins said. “I talked with him one day and he was always nervous all the time and always seemed to have some problems every time I talked with him he seemed odd.”

Investigators are in the process of trying to locate the family’s relatives to notify them.