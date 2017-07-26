‘Cow Killers’ with severe sting turn up in Shelby County

CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) – People in several Shelby County neighbors took to Facebook this July to post images and videos of a strange insect that had been turning up near their homes and playgrounds. The critters that they are seeing aren’t unusual for Alabama. What is unusual are the number of sightings.

The bright red and orange bugs are known as red velvet ants–but they have earned the nickname ‘cow killers.’

“We’ll see them in pasture lands and sandy soils,” explained Fred Smith, GM of Vulcan Termite and Pest Control. Smith said his business doesn’t go out to homes to treat cow killers. They are primarily found outdoors, and they are mostly solitary insects.

However, if you come across one–the best advice is to leave it alone.

“There’s a pain scale, called the Schmidt’s pain scale, and on that scale it’s a one, two, three, or four,” Smith explained. “These (cow killers) are ranging in the three’s. The high three’s.”

To provide a little context — one of the worst stings, according to the scale, is that of the bullet ant. It’s described by the scale as a “pure, intense, brilliant pain. Like walking over flaming charcoal with a three-inch nail embedded in your heel.”

The velvet ant has earned this description from the scale, “Explosive and long lasting, you sound insane as you scream. Hot oil from the deep fryer spilling all over your entire hand.”

Smith said most people will never experience that pain, because cow killers are also likely to avoid you. They are not aggressive insects, and they have a hard exoskeleton that could even make stepping on one less concerning than you would think.

Cow killers are bright in color and will make a squeaking sound when they are disturbed. But if they do get riled up enough to sting someone, Smith said the insect will curl up it’s body before inserting it’s stinger.

“They’re working to get the most power that they can when they pop you,” he explained. “It’s almost like a fish hook that’s got you.”