First responders train to handle mental health crises

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders from several Shelby County agencies spent the week training in how to handle situations involving someone with a mental illness.

“If the officer wasn’t properly trained, they might go back to some of the basic training that they learned in the academy; things like using loud commands, or telling them to do things over and over again,” said Allison Boyd, the coordinator for community mental health in Shelby County. “Whereas if they have this experience, and they understand that they may be suffering from a mental illness…they might understand that there are other factors, and they might try to deal with that in a different way, more accommodating to that person.”

Wednesday’s exercise was a lesson in empathy.

Participants were asked to take a short reading comprehension test, complete simple matchstick puzzles and answer simple questions in a mock psychiatric evaluation.

Throughout the session, participants had to listen through headphones, to recordings of voices.

The exercise was designed to simulate schizophrenia.

“We chose you,” a comforting female voice urged.

“Filth! Swine! Disgusting!” another voice mocked, while others murmured in the background.

“It was extremely hard to concentrate. There was one point when one of the voices said something, and I looked up thinking it was somebody in the room talking towards me,” said Robert Getts, a school resource officer in Pelham. “It’s extremely confusing and you have to try your best to drown them out, so you can actually concentrate.”

Deputy David Morrow with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office called the training “eye-opening,” and said it will make him evaluate his responses in different situations.

“The response should be a little different; a little more empathy, a little more understanding,” Morrow said. “Because we never know what we’re dealing with, and who we’re dealing with.”