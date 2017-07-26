JeffCo Sheriff’s detectives investigating after teen, man in his 20s critically injured in shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a double shooting Tuesday night that left two people in critical condition, including a 17-year-old.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to St. Vincent’s East ER around 9 Tuesday night to a report about two shooting victims arriving in a private vehicle. The two male victims, aged 17 and 29, had to be airlifted to a trauma center, where they remain in critical condition, unable to speak to investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office says they’ve received reports that the two victims and two other men went to a house on Polly Reed Road to meet a woman they were in touch with on the internet. Reportedly, they arrived and the woman came outside to talk to them. While they were speaking, a black male suspected of firing the shots walked up; he was reportedly known to one of the victims. The Sheriff’s Office says that victim and the man got in an argument and a fight ensued, prompting the other three men to get out of the car. The suspect then reportedly pulled a handgun from his waist band and fired. Two of the men were hit and taken to the hospital via the car they were travelling in. The suspect fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.