JSU Hosts Media Day, Gamecocks Favored To Win 4th Straight OVC Title

Jacksonville, Ala. – Jacksonville State Football is on their quest for a fourth straight Ohio Valley Conference title this fall. The Gamecocks hosted their annual media day with head coach John Grass and JSU players.

JSU was picked to win the OVC Title this season, garnering 128 points and the league’s other 16 first-place votes in the team poll. Senior defensive end Darius Jackson is predicted to be the league’s Defensive Player of the Year for the second season in a row.

“Everybody is excited, the itch is in the air for fall football. The players, coaches, everyone who is involved, they really like this time of the year,” said Grass. “We’ve had a really, really outstanding off season, from the weight room in the winter, to spring training, to summer workouts.”

The Gamecocks enter the 2017 season on a 24 league game winning streak, the longest active conference winning streak in Division I football. Alabama is second on that list with 17-straight SEC wins. JSU is two wins away from the OVC record for consecutive conference wins. (26 Eastern Kentucky, 1992-95)

The Gamecocks open against Chattanooga on Aug. 26 in the Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN.