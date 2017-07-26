Legal Minute: Is it true that there are “black boxes” in cars?

On this edition of the Wettermark Keith Legal Minute, Chris Keith answers the question, “Is it true that there are ‘black boxes’ in cars?”

Watch the video above to hear Keith explain the answer.

For more on Wettermark Keith check out their website here. You can also call them toll free at 877-715-9300.

And if you have a question you would like to submit CLICK HERE.

And if you want to meet the whole Wettermark Keith team, click here.

You can find past editions of the Wettermark Keith Legal Minute here.